Barbara Corcoran advises Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to be realistic about the difficulties of selling their mansion

Barbara Corcoran, best known for her outspoken appearances on the show ‘Shark Tank’, just offered some sage advice to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott regarding the difficult sale of their luxury Beverly Hills home. During an appearance in Los Angeles, she insisted that reducing the sale price from $21.9 million to less than $18 million was not enough. According to a real estate expert, the couple should take a more realistic approach.

The luxury real estate market in LA is going through a difficult period, made worse by the new ‘mansion tax’. Barbara Corcoran has already expressed her opinion on this tax calling it ridiculous. She recommends that Kylie and Travis readjust their sales price to better reflect market reality.

Barbara also commented on another Travis Scott property located in Brentwood, which is affected by significant ground cracking following the record storm. However, she is not worried. Having bought beachfront properties that have suffered damage herself, she believes that ground cracks are not a major problem or a bad investment, if the property is used wisely.

Overall, it looks like Kylie and Travis need to rethink their sales strategy and consider lowering the price of their mansion further to attract potential buyers. Barbara Corcoran’s perspective offers professional insight into the challenges of the high-end real estate market and how to overcome them.

