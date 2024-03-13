Attack on Alexei Navalny’s former right-hand man Leonid Volkov “probably planned” by Russia, according to Lithuanian intelligence

The attack on Leonid Volkov, a Russian dissident in exile in Lithuania and former right-hand man of Alexei Navalny, was “ Probably organized and implemented by Russia », Wednesday March 13 Lithuanian intelligence services announced. The country’s police also said they have launched an investigation.

Mr. Volkov, 43, was briefly hospitalized after being violently attacked in front of his home in Vilnius on Tuesday evening. In a video on Telegram, he reported on Tuesday evening that he had been hit. About fifteen times » and the description of the attack ” Typical » Russian President Vladimir Putin’s minions’ modus operandi.

“Someone broke the car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes before hitting it with a hammerwas testified at, Kira Yarmish, a former spokesman for Mr. Navalny. Mr Volkov’s wife, Anna Biryukova, posted photos on social media of her husband’s injuries, including a black eye, red marks on his forehead and blood on his leg.

relative of Nalvani

Deputy Police Chief Saulius Tamulevicius said investigators are looking into various leads, but no suspects have yet been identified.

Almost a month after the death of Alexei Navalny, the attack has a certain resonance. The Russian dissident died on February 16, aged 47, in an Arctic penal colony where he was serving a nineteen-year prison sentence for extremism. “Putin killed Navalny and many others before him”, Mr Volkov wrote on the social network on Monday, who was the rival’s former chief of staff. He also chaired an anti-corruption foundation until 2023, which was founded by Mr Navalny, and was wanted by Moscow from 2021, specifically for holding demonstrations against Russian power.

The violent attack comes just days before Russia’s presidential election, which is scheduled to take place from Friday to Sunday. Without much suspense, Vladimir Putin should top the polls.

