At 24,990 euros, the MG4 maintains a nice MG premium

The 7,000 euro MG “Super Premium Electric” continues, but the MG4 still benefits from a nice 5,000 euro boost.

On 15 December, the MG range lost its eligibility for the French ecological bonus. Typical for cars made in China. The Sino-British manufacturer didn’t stay idle for too long and immediately drew a house bonus of 7,000 euros on its entire electrified range. The discount is valid until February 23 and is more generous than the state bonus of 4,000 euros.

This nice boost has certainly enabled MG to maintain the attractiveness of its models, thanks of course to the ultra-aggressive pricing, but most of all thanks to the psychological effect of this “gift”.

We asked ourselves the follow-up MG gave for this operation on Friday and we didn’t have to wait long to find out! Apartments at MG, like at Mobiwisy, we don’t mind working weekends.

A la carte MG offers

MG initially took an incredible discount of 10,000 euros on the MG Marvel R, bringing its starting price to 34,490 euros. Unbelievable price for such a well equipped car. We thought then that the MG4 would have to wait a while before taking advantage of the manufacturer’s generosity again… We were wrong!

MG offers a 5,000 euro premium on the entire MG4 range in stock, from the base model below the symbolic bar of 25,000 euros to the devilish XPower at 35,490 euros. In terms of the latter, it’s still a crazy price for the most affordable family dragster on the market, capable of covering 380 km after propelling you from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds.

All these offers are valid till March 30, 2024. See you in a month for the rest of this exciting series!