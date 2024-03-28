Android 15 will restrict the installation of certain APK files

Android 15 is coming soon with an update that will block installation of apps in APK format, under certain conditions. But why?

Google is expected to roll out the first beta of Android 15 soonA major update to block certain criteria. To best protect its users, the American giant is working hard to find a solution. For some time now, it has been convenient to aim for at least Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) to offer applications on the Play Store. However, with Android 15, this limitation will bring several changes.

Android 15 blocks apps

In 2023, Android users who were affected by malicious applications, according to Google, lost more than 1 trillion euros. To put an end to this IT crisis, they are paving the way for a whole new experience to keep its Android fans safe. By reviewing its requirements, the new update blocks the installation of apps outside the Play Store.

At a greater risk, the freedom to install an APK can lead to viruses capable of harming its user. At its launch, Android 14 limited the installation of apps targeting older versions. Since this version, the OS does not allow the installation of applications that target an SDK version lower than 23.

To ensure the security of its users, Google needs to keep the app up to date. It turns out that Android 15 Developer Preview 2 is the code that Google is working on for SDK version 24. In fact, it is compatible with Android 7.1, a version that remains outdated to the extent that Android 15 will be based on version 35 of the SDK.

Applications are blocked according to certain criteria

So, Android is undergoing a significant change, but most shouldn’t be affected. To avoid installing dangerous APKs, you’ll need to pay attention to these specific permissions.

receive_sms : This authorization allows a hacker to use it to retrieve a sent confirmation code or password.

read_sms : With this permission, a hacker can easily read your SMS and retrieve all the information it contains.

BIND_Notifications : Thanks to this permission, the hacker can prevent the victim from seeing them by reading or deleting notifications. For example, security warnings.

Availability : By accessing various functions, a hacker can easily get your information, record keystrokes and even issue remote commands.

With its new Android 15 update, Google promises to reduce any intrusion between its users.

Android 15 beta, a major version that is fast approaching

While Google has not yet announced the official release of this new version, it is clear that it looks promising. After the older version of Android 14 known as Upside Down Cake, Google is banking on a brand new service.

It is useful to clarify that Android 15 DP1 will be installed gradually before the final version of Android 15, which will provide stability to the platform. This will correspond to the finalization of system behaviors with SDK/NDK APIs, internal APIs and APKs. With this release, developers will be able to test the compatibility and functionality of their apps on Android 15 without worrying about changes.