Analyst Opinions of the Day: Thales, Vivendi, Arkema, Edenred, STMicroelectronics, UBS, Euroapi, HelloFresh… – 03/08/2024

Every morning, before the European markets open, find a selection of analysts’ recommendations covering the major markets of the Old Continent. The list includes only those companies that are subject to a change in opinion or price target or new monitoring. It may be updated during the session. This information sheds light on the movement of certain shares of the company or the market sentiment.

About your holdings: Stifel initiates a buy watch with a price target of 6 EUR.

Alcon: Equita SIM maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target to CHF 85 from CHF 77.20.

Antin Infrastructure Partners: BNP Paribas Exxon maintains an Outperform recommendation with a price target of 25 to 22 EUR. Citigroup remains neutral with a price target of 18 to 16 EUR.

Arkema: HSBC maintains its buy recommendation with a reduced price target from 111 to 107 EUR.

Avolta Ag: Grupo Santander maintains its Outperform recommendation and raises the price target to 54 CHF from 52 CHF.

Aéroports De Paris: HSBC maintains its bearish recommendation with a price target of 104 to 110 EUR.

Brenntag Se: Société Générale maintains Buy with a price target of 90 EUR.

Clariant Ag: Société Générale maintains its recommendation to hold with a price target of 15.50 to 12.50 CHF.

Company Financier Richemont: Bank Vantobel AG maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 155 to 165 CHF.

Edenred Se: Oddo maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target cut from BHF 70 to EUR 62.

Encavis Ag: Stifel maintains sell with a price target raised to EUR 13.90 from EUR 11.50.

Equinor Asa: Redburn Atlantic moves from sell to neutral with a price target of NOK 310 to NOK 300.

Euroapi: Société Générale maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 10.50 to 5.20 EUR.

Gea Group Ag: Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg cuts Buy to Hold with a price target of EUR 41 from EUR 42.

HelloFresh Say: Oddo BHF goes from Outperform to Neutral with a price target cut from 27 EUR to 10 EUR. Societe Generale maintains Buy with a price target lowered from EUR 45 to EUR 12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group: JP Morgan moves from underweight to overweight with a price target of 1.45 EUR to 2.50 EUR.

Jeronimo Martins: JB Capital Markets SV, SA moves from Neutral to Buy with a reduced price target of EUR 28.50 to EUR 27.40.

Lagardere: Barclays maintains its market weight recommendation and raises the price target from 21.50 to 23 EUR.

Lindt: Berenberg maintains his recommendation to hold with a price target of 107,000 to 110,000 CHF.

Lonza Group: Oddo BHF initiates Outperform Monitoring with a price target of 535 CHF.

Post Italian: Jefferies initiates buy watch with price target of 13.90 EUR.

Radia Corporation: RBC Capital moves from sector perform to outperform with a price target of EUR 18.50 to EUR 20.

Sempo Earnings: HSBC Buy with a price target raised to EUR 43 from EUR 42.

Siegfried Holding: Société Générale maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target to 1125 CHF from 966.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering: Stifel downgrades from Hold to Sell with a price target of GBX 8,500.

STMicroelectronics Nv: Morgan Stanley initiates overweight monitoring with price target of 48 EUR.

Thales: Bernstein maintains its market perform recommendation with a price target of 149 to 160 EUR. Jefferies is Buy with a price target of 160 to 180 EUR.

Tikehau Capital: BNP Paribas Exxon maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of 22 to 22.50 EUR.

UBS Group: Morgan Stanley moves from market weight to overweight with a price target of CHF 29 to CHF 33.

Virgin Money Uk Plc: Societe Generale maintained Buy to Hold with a price target raised to GBX 218 from GBX 184.

Vivendi: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 13.20 to 14.10 EUR. Societe Generale maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 12.50 to 12.80 EUR.