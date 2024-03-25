America’s southern border wants to end ‘Operation Lone Star’ in Texas

‘Operation Lone Star’ promoted by Texas For the shield border with Mexico, by transfer of security forcesIt has a price 10,000 million dollars, idisrupting the lives of the people of the region and there is much evidence that the deployment is purely electoral theatre.

“When I arrive Donald Trump No one could get close. Almost no one saw it. It was pure the circus“, explained to EFE Ricardo Calderon, a lawyer from Eagle Pass, a community of about 30,000 inhabitants on the border. Black Stones (Kohaula), which the former Republican president received a month ago.

Trump He ran with the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, Less than a month ago in Shelby Park, the city’s most important public space.

The former president, who is seeking re-election in the presidential election next November, assured that what was happening in the area was “a. war” And that Migrants They are “warriors old enough to fight”, “to commit crimes” and “attack” Territory of the United States.

“Some youngsters have started now Endorsement Trump, pThey were few. You can see some Trump flag” explains an Eagle Pass neighbor who is preparing for this palm sunday, The beginning of Easter In this religious, Spanish-speaking and proudly 95% Latino community.

“like thisMigrants and“They’re just passing through, they’re not causing problems,” the woman says, while another friend agrees.

“No representative has ever won in this county.” Republic And we’re going to make sure that never happens again,” Juanita Martinez, president Democratic Party in Maverick County.