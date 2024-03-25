America’s southern border wants to end ‘Operation Lone Star’ in Texas
Texas, United States.
‘Operation Lone Star’ promoted by Texas For the shield border with Mexico, by transfer of security forcesIt has a price 10,000 million dollars, idisrupting the lives of the people of the region and there is much evidence that the deployment is purely electoral theatre.
“When I arrive Donald Trump No one could get close. Almost no one saw it. It was pure the circus“, explained to EFE Ricardo Calderon, a lawyer from Eagle Pass, a community of about 30,000 inhabitants on the border. Black Stones (Kohaula), which the former Republican president received a month ago.
Trump He ran with the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, Less than a month ago in Shelby Park, the city’s most important public space.
The former president, who is seeking re-election in the presidential election next November, assured that what was happening in the area was “a. war” And that Migrants They are “warriors old enough to fight”, “to commit crimes” and “attack” Territory of the United States.
“Some youngsters have started now Endorsement Trump, pThey were few. You can see some Trump flag” explains an Eagle Pass neighbor who is preparing for this palm sunday, The beginning of Easter In this religious, Spanish-speaking and proudly 95% Latino community.
“like thisMigrants and“They’re just passing through, they’re not causing problems,” the woman says, while another friend agrees.
“No representative has ever won in this county.” Republic And we’re going to make sure that never happens again,” Juanita Martinez, president Democratic Party in Maverick County.
Martinez Recognizes that was not even there before Republican Candidates, But since the last elections they see themselves with possibilities and are fighting for important positions for the county.
Step Dand thousands of migrants Last year by this small border town (some 10,000 days) turned this community into an “epicenter”. migration crisis And the fight between Republicans and presidential administrations in pawn Joe Biden.
First there was the fence, then the concertina and the boys, but the worst came when in between December They temporarily blocked passage through the bridge connecting them Coahuila And in January they turned their park into a makeshift military base.
Mayor Rolando Salinas criticized the park’s takeover—”It wasn’t what we asked for,” he protested—and many businessmen with land adjacent to the river expressed regret at allowing the park. National Guard Use controversial blocking tactics like concertina or boys.
“The bridge was closed in December Everyone nervous. That changed everything. in Coahuila They started blocking the crossing of hundreds of migrants,” explains Julio Vasquez, pastor of the Humble Lutheran Parish in Eagle Pass.
Many agree that this measure and the department’s efforts National security for settlers Enter the US. to request shelter or protection Through ports of entry and not crossing the river is key to ending the surge in arrivals. MigrantsWhich is now clear from that The wise way But constantly.
to complete it ‘Operation Lone Star’, which maintains a strong presence of lto the Texas Police 80 kilometers from the southern border, andl Texas Congress It has approved SB4 legislation that contemplates prison sentences Undocumented Immigrants Repeat offenders and Expulsion andn hot For Mexico.
A federal appeals court has suspended the law for possible unconstitutionality, but court is fragmented and may allow the implementation of controversial state regimes Supreme Court Settle that issue.
“The SB4 is one Racist law Will they ask me for three generations of proud Hispanic and American (American) papers because I have black eyes and hair and not a gringo? “No shit!” Martinez shouts.
“SB4 would be chaos for this community,” he said.to Martinez, Who, like other neighbors, fear what will happen to these towns that have roots on either side Rio Grande That they cross yes every day Trump Comes to power in November. EFE