American on trial for heinous crime near famous Bavarian castle

A gruesome murder in a fairy tale landscape: The trial of an American accused of raping and murdering a compatriot by throwing stones from Germany’s famed Neuschwanstein Castle begins on Monday, February 19. Troy Philip. Bee, 30 at the time of the incident, is accused of sexually assaulting and then throwing a 21-year-old American tourist off a cliff in June 2023. He allegedly attempted murder by forcing his 22-year-old friend who wanted to help him into the void.

The accused appeared before the district court in Kempten (South) on charges of murder, death resulting from rape, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm in the trial, scheduled for March 13. He will also be prosecuted for possession of child pornography images found during a search of his home by investigators.

A fairy tale castle

These events had a certain resonance, as they took place near the famous Bavarian castle of Neuschwanstein, one of Germany’s most touristic destinations. Built in the 19th century by King Ludwig II of Bavaria, the building, which dominates 200 meters of rocky ground amid trees, looks like something out of a fairy tale, said to have inspired it. Walt Disney Studios logo.

According to investigators, Troy may have been hiking with two young women, aged 21 and 22, near the Philip B monument, and offered to walk with them to the Marienbrücke, a bridge famous for its view. According to the German press, the two friends were traveling in Europe after completing their computer science studies.

The accused allegedly filmed some of his crimes

The man allegedly tried to sexually assault a 21-year-old woman. Her friend reportedly tried to help her, provoking an altercation with the suspect that pushed the 22-year-old woman into a 50-meter-high ravine. He then allegedly strangled and raped his friend until she lost consciousness and was also thrown into the void. According to the daily BuildThe suspect allegedly filmed part of his crimes.

Quickly found, both women were taken care of by emergency services. But the 21-year-old victim did not survive. Eventually the police nabbed the alleged culprit far away from the crime scene. According to German media, he was arrested and the victims defended in front of hundreds of tourists. However, neither the suspect nor his lawyer wants to comment on the facts yet.