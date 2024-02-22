After Herve Renard’s loan spell in Ivory Coast, the page has definitely turned for the Blues.

At the end of January, the coach wanted to freelance with the Ivorian selection for the end of CAN. There was concern ahead of Friday’s Nations League semi-final against Germany (9pm).

The case seems to be closed now. While announcing their list for The final oven The League of Nations, which begins on Friday February 23 with a semi-final against Germany in Lyon (9 pm, live on France 3 and france.tv), Herve Renard has announced that he wants to explain to the Blues about his mid-cancelled loan. In Ivory Coast. Despite his role as the coach of the French women’s team, he had in fact said he was ready to take a place on the bench for the end of the African Cup of Nations, before negotiations between the French Football Federation (FFF) and France broke down. its Ivorian counterpart on 25 January.

“It is mandatory (to talk about it with the group). When you are traveling and you have a distance problem with your wife, when you come home, you are forced to sit down and take stock to give a rational and concrete explanation. That’s what I’m going to do with them.”He declared from the town hall of the capital of Gaul on February 14, further deciding that he “nobody’s offended”.

A legitimate desire for the blues

A move he took earlier in the week near Clairefontaine. If, truth be told, no one in the castle apparently blamed him. According to Alisa de Almeida, the international players have been witnesses since the last World Cup of the involvement of the man who brought the joy of life back to the French team after the mess under Corinne Diakker. “Never took it (Possibility of this loan from Renard) Like a lack of respect”. “He is always behind us and it shows every day, still there during the internship”Parisien assured franceinfo on Tuesday.



Eugenie Le Sommer: “There is no doubt about Hervé Renard and his involvement.”



Stade 2, a refrain already sung by Eugenie Le Sommer on Sunday’s stage. But also by his OL teammate Delphine Cascarino, back in selection after nine months A partial rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. “Given that CAN wasn’t at the same time, frankly, he does what he wants. He went with us motivated with the desire to relive that feeling of victory and could have won and come back. He didn’t disrespect. . Women’s football, quite the opposite.”She speculated to AFP.

“Now that’s on the side”

Condemning this declared desire of the coach and the federation, Ivory Coast, to respond to the question of symbolism, many historical figures of the discipline spoke out against this. “The fact that he opened the door stung a bitDisgruntled former international Marinette Picon in team (Paid Item). You have the impression that preparing for the Olympic Games is not a priority. It is uncalled for and has hurt many players in women’s football.”

But, within France’s group, some players say they are proud and happy to be coached by such a highly-rated tactician abroad. An argument also used by Jean-Michel Aulas, who renewed it “Absolute Confidence” Last week in Hervé Renard. “I was very surprised by the way things were understood. It didn’t bother the French team at all. During the discussion, I joined a few players, including the captain. (Wendy Fox), to find that it might be inconvenient. It wasn’t. What was commented on is a non-event.”Aulas, vice-president of the FFF representative in charge of women’s football, estimates.

Amid a flood of declarations denying any diplomatic incident, the only – measured – wave came from Selma Bacha. “I Don’t hide the fact that when I saw what came out, it hurt me a little and I doubted.”, recognized a side known for its outspokenness on the microphone of RMC Sport on Tuesday. Before cleaning: “Now, with that aside, we’re going to focus on this semifinal. We are ready to die for him and for the staff.”

So it is in a quiet atmosphere that this gathering takes place, despite the absence of Wendy Renard, an essential defender in defence. Especially since last month itself, the French women’s team has now closed the Ivory Coast topic. However, to make him want to be forgotten for sure, the end of Hervé Renard’s reign and the interlude included the first title win in history. This is good, as an opportunity presents itself this week to clear the German hurdle ahead of a possible final against Spain or the Netherlands on February 28.