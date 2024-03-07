After European fine against Apple, Spotify goes on a collision course

Spotify wasted no time in taking advantage of the sanction imposed on Apple by the European Commission. The streaming service has submitted an update to its app on the App Store, along with information about the various ways to purchase a premium subscription on the Internet.

Currently, Spotify’s iOS app does not allow listeners to subscribe to their premium subscription. If this were the case, the service would have to pay Apple a commission (between 15 and 30%), which would simply be impossible given the modest margins the company makes, unless it significantly raises the prices of its paid plans for the iPhone. users

Spotify tests Apple’s limits

The problem is that Spotify cannot inform the user about the existence of a paid subscription in its iOS application: Apple prohibits this type of communication, except in very specific and codified cases. For two years, apps that are part of the “Reader” category, such as Spotify or Netflix, have had the possibility to display a link on their website, but this generosity has been severely restricted by Apple, to the point that we have seen very few. These links in questionable applications.

This so-called “anti-steering” practice, among other complaints, led to Apple receiving a hefty 1.8 billion euro fine imposed by the European Commission earlier in the week. These provisions ” Limit the ability of developers (of streaming apps) to inform users and direct them to cheaper offers outside of the app », condemned Brussels, which also demanded its removal.

Spotify, at the root of the complaint that resulted in this conviction, jumped at the chance to submit to the App Store An update to its app containing information on how to subscribe to a paid plan. The ball is now in Apple’s court: will the manufacturer approve this new version of the app? That remains to be seen, given that the Apple firm has appealed the European approval. And first, we shouldn’t expect a gesture of appeasement from the manufacturer…

If you live in the EU, you’re about to experience the new Spotify. One where you can view all subscription prices, promotions or deals and even make purchases within the app. Find out what this means for you: https://t.co/j1hYRC3S5c pic.twitter.com/p1GDY6PNdd — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) January 24, 2024

Ahead of the unveiling of Apple’s DMA compliance plan, Spotify unveiled changes the service plans to implement to its app that could integrate alternative payment systems and purchase audiobooks. But Apple’s terms put an end to this sweet dream.

