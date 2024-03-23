Aesthetic medicine: 104 reports of illegal injections in 2023, six-year record

On the other hand, on social networks they promise half-price injections for fuller lips, erasing dark circles, cleaning the nose. On the other hand, these pseudo-specialists, without any training, steal illegally in apartments, storage rooms and beauty salons. Since 2020, the kingdom of beauty, the obsession of many youths, has turned to mutilation. Faced with the scale of broken faces, pierced mouths and necrotic noses, the National Union of Aesthetic Surgery (SNCPRE) launched a national warning two years later.

And where are we today? “There are still many fake injectors in operation,” lamented its president, Adel Luafi. At the time, it was estimated that there were several hundred. Despite the warnings, the incident continues. » The exclusive statistics of the National Council of the Order of Physicians that we publish attest to this: reports of illegal acts with aesthetic aims have risen again between 2022 and 2023, reaching from 55 to 104 of which 75 ‘a’ was the subject. Referral to Complainant’.

So nothing has changed? “If! Awareness is growing among the public, health and judicial authorities. There have been arrests and convictions,” continues Adele Luafi.

In September, in a highly publicized trial, two Northern sisters were tried to inject wild Botox and hyaluronic acid on more than 600 clients, of whom 24 filed complaints. who introduced herself as “Dr. Lugen” and assured her “beloved” of “the best results to enhance your mouth,” was sentenced to four years in prison, three of which were suspended. Her younger sister, who admitted helping her, received a two-year suspended sentence.

video. ‘I have holes in my body’: Victim of illegal buttock injections describes her ordeal

To end this scourge, doctors want to go further. In March 2023, 200 cosmetic surgeons called in Le Parisien to ban the sale of hyaluronic acid to the public. Although in France, only doctors have the right to perform these actions, pre-filled syringes can be purchased by anyone at the pharmacy.