According to a Los Angeles nurse, there are four things people experience before they die

One of the great mysteries of life is the moment of death. No one knows exactly what happens at that moment or what happens next; However, a nurse revealed through her TikTok account what events some people experience before death, which surprised many.

The nurse in question is Julie McFadden, who works at a medical center in Los Angeles and was inspired to make a video for TikTok (under the username @hospicenursejulie) about what happens before a person leaves this world. their patients.

As a professional specializing in palliative care, death is a situation she has to deal with frequently during her work hours. “We don’t know what causes these things, but we know they happen a lot and we really have to educate families about them,” she explained.

In critical moments, nurses take on the responsibility of talking to family members and, in many cases, must use a special tone to convey what the patient is experiencing in their last hours.

They have vision

According to TikTok, one of the experiences people have before death is that they may have a vision with a deceased relative in which they communicate. It is one of the “most common” conditions that specialists in the medical field see.

In the nurse’s case, she said she gets many complaints from family members when she tries to explain such situations, as some believe she is trying to convince them that there is life after death, as many religions profess. doing. But this is a real event and she’s “just being educated about something that really happens all the time at the end of life.”

Terminal clarity

Another thing that happens before death is terminal lucidity. Julie said this happens to “about 30%” of all her patients, that it’s a brief burst of energy before someone dies.

“So someone gets very sick, has a burst of energy for at least a few days, and then dies,” he explained. This often confuses family members, as they consider it a sign of recovery, but the nurse cautioned that it is quite normal.

scope of death

According to the nurse’s explanation, this occurs when a person raises his hand as if he is looking at someone or trying to hug someone before dying.

