A young man on a nudist beach in Miami confirms that Cubans do not know how to behave in these places.

A Cuban shared the video on TikTok His impression from Miami’s nude beachWhere according to him the most attractive thing is to be able to walk with complete freedom, showing his body without complexes or fear of being directed.

“It is truly a place free from hatred, hatred of people.“They come to be free with their bodies, shapeless or well formed, it doesn’t matter,” said the young woman.

However, something has caught their attention and they are Latinos who “are not adapted to what they can watch for free, you don’t have to pay to watch it, and a little unpredictable and not flattered by this. Freedom of expression, existence, physical and material“

Cuban added that when the night starts to fall you start to see “more independent, more sadistic behavior,” but that it’s not this that draws her attention the most but Latinos and Their reactions as “sexual predators”..

“With so little information on culture and what damage has been done to Cuban culture as a society, for example. The Cuban who comes to these parts and sees these kinds of things (…) often does not know how to manage his own emotions, They don’t know how to behave in such an environment”, he added, stressing that it is one of the negative consequences of a totalitarian system with island-like freedoms.