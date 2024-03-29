A TikToker is trying to beat Bella Porch’s TikTok likes record with a pumpkin video

World Record Pumpkin Tiktok

For some strange reason, the internet loves it when inanimate objects try to take down influencers and try to beat them at their own game.

In January 2019, for example, Instagram users from around the world banded together to help a random stock photo of an egg get more than 18.4 million likes in 10 days, making it the most-liked Instagram of all time. (Previously, the record was held by Kylie Jenner.) Today, that same number of eggs is over 54. million Likes, over 5 million followers.

Now, an anonymous TikTok user is trying to recreate the same success, this time with a picture of a pumpkin. Their goal? For more likes than Bella Poarch, who currently holds the record for the most liked TikTok of all time with her “M to the B” video, with 40.3 million likes and counting.

On October 21, an anonymous TikTok user uploaded his video to TikTok under the Pumpkinsin’ Round the World account. “I know we can do this, make history,” they captioned their video, which called on users to help get more likes than Porch.

Anonymous Pumpkin is aiming much higher than Instagram Egg, but so far they seem to be doing well. At the time of writing, the pumpkin has received more than 4.6 million likes within 24 hours — and if they keep it up at this rate, they could break Porch’s record in less than two weeks.

In the comments, people are showing their support for the pumpkin as it races to become the next world record egg.

“I’m freaking excited about this!” One person said.

“Pumpkin will be victorious,” added another.

Many people noted that they wanted the pumpkin to succeed because they didn’t understand the hype surrounding the porch.

“Who else doesn’t like Bella,” one person commented.

“Bella’s video is so embarrassing you all have to do better,” wrote another.

Make sure to like the pumpkin video to be a part of history!

