A surge in streptococcal infection cases in Japan raises fears of a Covid-19-type scenario

According to several media outlets, the information relayed by The Guardian website, For several weeks, Japan has been dealing with an outbreak of streptococcal infection cases (streptococcal infections are mainly caused by bacteria: Group A Streptococcus (GAS), the third deadliest bacteria in the world). It is a rare bacteria but it is above the speed of its propagation that worries and the fact that there may be a scenario of the type of Covid-19 – we should of course take many tweezers because this is not the first time when a disease causes these kinds of questions. is – is happening again all over the planet.

Similarities between Covid and these bacteria: It is transmitted by contact with someone who already carries it and spreads rapidly throughout the body. Additionally, 30% of cases of streptococcal infection are fatal. According to the English newspaper, elderly people or young children are most exposed to its risk.

If in Japan, the contamination is relatively high, in France it remains stable and therefore has not reached an alarming level in France, assures the La Depeche website.

