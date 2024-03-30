A Seveso-classified factory discharges nitrogen-laden industrial water into the Loire

The incident happened after a collapse at the Yara France company in Montoire-de-Bretagne in Loire-Atlantique. The prefecture wants to provide reassurance about the environmental consequences.

It is a site classified as Seveso High Threshold, which presents a high risk of an industrial accident. The Loire-Atlantique prefecture was affected by an electrical outage at the Yara France company’s nitrogen fertilizer factory on Friday March 29 in Montoire-de-Bretagne, near Saint-Nazaire. “The incident caused the operator to release nitrogen-laden industrial water into the Loire.”According to authorities.

“The flows estimated by the operator at this stage do not give rise to the threat of any environmental consequences in terms of river flow”Reported to the prefecture, which however requested “Withdrawal of water from the Loire and Yarra discharges”.. the place “This was stable before the incident” And “Fertilizer stocks are very low at present”, According to state services.

Yara, a Norwegian fertilizer producer, has been exposed several times for sulfuric acid leaks at its Montoire-de-Bretagne site. Instead of complying with the standards, the multinational chose to close its factory and set up a storage platform for fertilizers imported from around the world at the site, reports France Bleu Loire Ocean. The first layoffs are expected in September.