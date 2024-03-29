A problem for municipal police

HAS From 1er Next April, the green card and windshield sticker will disappear from registered vehicles. The fact that this dematerialization measure approved by the legislator does not call into question the insurance liability. Thus, removing the paper document will not prevent law enforcement from conducting a routine investigation during a roadside stop. In the field, national police officers and tribes will always be able to directly access the file of insured vehicles (FVA) and drivers who violate will be fined.

file

But what is valid for state forces is not always valid for municipal police. This was observed by Jérôme Sallier, treasurer of the Departmental Association of Municipal Police Officers of the Gironde.

“Today, municipal police officers are authorized to verify the presence and validity of the insurance certificate attached to the windshield. According to 1er April finished the paper. We will be further deprived as we do not have access to the file of insured vehicles. We must go through the judicial police officer. But when you call the police station or the gendarmerie, the answer does not necessarily come within a minute. It all depends on the activity and workload at that time. Sometimes it takes time,” admits the manager.

“In practice, this insurance verification may only be required in cases of commission of the relevant offence. It will be noted if necessary, but as part of a more global process,” adds Bordeaux City, which currently employs 170 municipal police officers.

Forbidden

In fact, regardless of the municipality, the risk of driving without insurance is becoming less manageable and becoming more and more common. The problem of access to national files for forces dependent on the mayor’s police powers is not limited to the FVA. It extends to other registers such as the Vehicle Registration System (SIV) or the National Driving License File (FNPC).

In fact, it can only be accessed by municipal police officers on condition of paying for a secure access key. Furthermore, this key is personal, usable only by the holder’s computer. After all, this is a restricted document, which does not give access to all information.

“For an SIV, for example, we are in the same boat as a car garage. We only know the name of the owner,” says Jerome Sallier. And to lament: “We always come back to the same subject. Municipal police is the third security force of the country or not? France has just returned to an “attack crisis”. The state asks us to monitor certain buildings, and in everyday life, that doesn’t make our job easy. »