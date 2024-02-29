A judge has removed Donald Trump from the list of Republican primary candidates in Illinois

An Illinois county judge has ordered that Donald Trump cannot participate in the March 19 election organized by the Republican Party. A former White House tenant can appeal.

Will Donald Trump be able to challenge Nikki Haley in Illinois on March 19? A judge in this state in the north of the United States removed the former tenant of the White House from the list of candidates for the Republican primary scheduled in 20 days this Wednesday, February 28, inform the local press and our colleagues at CNN.

Tracy Porter’s decision, based on the application of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, is however “suspended”, giving Donald Trump time to appeal.

A decision from the Supreme Court is awaited

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Donald Trump’s campaign, suggested in a Chicago Sun-Times column that his teams would make a “quick appeal.”

Two states, Maine and Colorado, have already deemed Donald Trump ineligible to run for president in November 2024. A vote in which Republicans should participate, as their lead over challenger Nikki Haley is significant.

The Supreme Court of the country is expected to give a verdict on this historic dispute soon.

In both states, officials held that the Republican billionaire could not return to the White House, ruling that the Republican had engaged in acts of “treason” and was therefore ineligible for the presidency under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

This amendment, adopted after the American Civil War, exempts anyone from public liability, after taking an oath to defend the Constitution, who engages in acts of “rebellion” or “insurrection”.

Does this amendment apply to Donald Trump in this regard? This is a burning question which the court will have to answer.

Pending that decision, the Supreme Court this Wednesday agreed to take up the question of criminal immunity invoked by former President Donald Trump and examine it at the end of April. The Republican’s defense claims “absolute immunity” for actions he took while in the White House.