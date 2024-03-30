A couple living in France is suspected of having received €140,000 in aid in Spain

A married couple was recently arrested during a joint operation by French and Spanish police in the Basque Country. He is suspected of defrauding the Spanish public treasury and social security, Catalan media reported. Nation Digital Thursday March 28, 2024, relayed by Independent .

The facts were brought to light by the authorities after a complaint was lodged against them by the Basque Employment Service (Lenbid). The suspects allegedly misappropriated more than 140,000 euros in aid received in Spain before the administration noticed it. They notably revealed that they have been living in the country since 2014, despite living in France with their five children.

Undeclared Income and Assets

A police investigation revealed that one member of the couple, who had a long-term residence permit in the European Union, had accumulated the amount over the years without informing the administration of the change in their status. Changes that would have substantially deprived him of rights to social benefits.

In addition to his change of address, it emerged that in recent years he had worked for various companies in France, without disclosing his income. In addition, the couple may have acquired properties in France, hidden from the authorities, and benefited from French state assistance regarding their children’s education.