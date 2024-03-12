A charming way of visual and auditory stimulation to “cleanse” the brain
A non-drug and non-invasive approach, using sound and light, will remove amyloid plaques. Despite the accumulation of promising experimental results, this hypothesis remains debated.
Can simple visual and auditory stimulation slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease? Or to put it more simply, can sound and light succeed where many drugs have failed? This is a hypothesis that has been prevalent for many years, but is still debated in the scientific community. Experimental data, published in the journal Nature On February 28, however, this provides new convincing elements in favor of “sensory gamma stimulation”, which is still little known.
The person leading this work is none other than Lee-Hui Tsai, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Boston – United States) and director of the Pickover Institute for Learning and Memory. This Alzheimer’s disease specialist has been working on the brain effects of sensory stimulation for nearly ten years, particularly in neurodegenerative diseases. She conducted the first study…
