Technology

A charming way of visual and auditory stimulation to “cleanse” the brain

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 46 1 minute read

Reserved for subscribers

Visual and auditory stimulation at 40 Hz can stimulate the “glymphatic” system responsible for cleaning the brain.
BillionPhotos.com / stock.adobe.com

A non-drug and non-invasive approach, using sound and light, will remove amyloid plaques. Despite the accumulation of promising experimental results, this hypothesis remains debated.

Can simple visual and auditory stimulation slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease? Or to put it more simply, can sound and light succeed where many drugs have failed? This is a hypothesis that has been prevalent for many years, but is still debated in the scientific community. Experimental data, published in the journal Nature On February 28, however, this provides new convincing elements in favor of “sensory gamma stimulation”, which is still little known.

The person leading this work is none other than Lee-Hui Tsai, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Boston – United States) and director of the Pickover Institute for Learning and Memory. This Alzheimer’s disease specialist has been working on the brain effects of sensory stimulation for nearly ten years, particularly in neurodegenerative diseases. She conducted the first study…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 82% left to find.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? Enter

The editorial team advises you

Alzheimer’s: An engaging way of visual and auditory stimulation to “wipe” the brain

Subscribe

Subscribe

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 46 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Top 5 Photo Editing Software for PC

January 15, 2024

Discover Cowboy Bebop Skins in Overwatch 2: Emotion Guaranteed!

22 hours ago

Don’t re-dry your wet iPhone in a bag of rice, advises Apple

3 weeks ago

The Parkside Cordless Impact Drill-Screwdriver is on sale for just 89.99 euros!

January 21, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button