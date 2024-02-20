“Zombie deer disease” is rampant in the United States

Reading time: 2 minutes – Appeared on Science Alert

In North America, a pathology is spreading across prairies and forests: chronic wasting disease (CWD), commonly known as “zombie deer disease.” Science Alert explains that this condition affecting deer is of increasing concern to scientists and conservationists.

This neurological disease is characterized by numerous behavioral abnormalities in the animal such as drooling, lethargy, blank staring and stumbling. Hence the nickname, due to the zombie-like appearance of the poor animals. In Wyoming, more than 800 affected deer and elk have been found, indicating the scale of the problem. Experts explain that the culprits of this epidemic are prions, proteins naturally present in the body, but when misfolded, they can cause neurological degeneration.

The specter of human infection

Prion diseases, such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, are of particular concern because they are highly resistant. The spread of encephalopathy (deterioration of brain function) in deer poses significant threats to ecology and potentially human health. “Although there is no conclusive evidence that chronic wasting disease can directly infect humans, this possibility is a cause for concern.”, the science underlines the caveat. For example, mad cow disease, which has affected Britain since 1995, has led to the slaughter of millions of cattle and 178 human deaths.

Despite the absence of human CWD cases, scientists remain concerned because studies have shown that human cells can be infected under laboratory conditions. Furthermore, direct transmission is not the only threat. Humans can also be affected by contamination of soil, water and other environmental sources. Europe is not spared: the first case was detected in Norway in 2016. Experts have warned of the need for international cooperation to better control “zombie deer disease”.