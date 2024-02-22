Zidane targeted by Bayern Munich? “It’s one of the perfect clubs for him,” Dughry confirmed

According to information from the German press, Zinedine Zidane is one of the targets of the Bavarian management to succeed Thomas Tuchel on the Bayern Munich bench. Appearing on the show Rothen Signy on RMC this Wednesday, Christophe Dugry speculated that the German club could be a good destination for the former Real Madrid coach.

That’s the question everyone has been asking since June 30, 2021, the expiration date of his last contract with Real Madrid. Which club will we see Zinedine Zidane on the bench again? Whenever a major player in Europe is looking for a new coach, the name of the 1998 world champion inevitably comes up. And the recent news surrounding Bayern Munich is no exception to the rule.

According to information from the German press, Zidane is one of the targets of the Bavarian management to replace Thomas Tuchel on the bench. When the former PSG and Borussia Dortmund coach is announced to leave at the end of the season, Bayern will make “Zizou” one of the main candidates to take over the reins of the team.

“It’s the absolute best!”

“Is he taking German lessons? I don’t think so, Christophe Dugry first smiled at the Rothen Signe Show on RMC this Wednesday. But then, the German championship is great. The stadiums are full, the championship is very open. … I It seems all coaches dream of coaching a club like Bayern. The best coach in the world, Pep Guardiola, has been there. It’s very straightforward, the coach has meaning, enthusiasm, your work is respected… it’s perfect. The best!”

“I think it is one of the perfect clubs for Zidane, our adviser continued, assuring that the mayonnaise can hold. The perfect club is Real Madrid, and he has done it many times. Later, whether he wants to go there, I do not know.”

Without a club for nearly three years, Zidane is biding his time before taking on a new challenge. It is no secret that the Frenchman dreams of taking power Didier Deschamps At the head of the French team. While waiting to be approached by the FFF for the position, he has been approached by Manchester United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Algeria. Each time, he politely refused.

