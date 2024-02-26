Zeeman sends a message to Roblox during Fashion Week

In online video games, youngsters spend significant amounts of money on luxury brands to dress up their avatars. Zeeman It surprises and wants to show that it is possible to be stylish in the digital world without breaking the bank. This is why Zeeman is starting his own store Roblox Meanwhile fashion week, Ziman asks her to wear expensive designer clothes in protest, along with the avatar’s collection of basics.

Worldwide, there is a market of 2.5 billion people who spend around 100 billion euros on virtual products. Video game makers benefit from this. For example, in 2022, Fortnite $6 billion was earned from the sale of virtual items alone. Roblox, which has more than 70 million daily active users, has mainly attracted the attention of big fashion brands. The latter uses this platform to launch a virtual fashion collection. These are digital compositions that can be composed in minutes. Creators don’t need to buy materials, find factories, or build inventory. However, the amounts requested and paid for this virtual fashion are comparable to the actual manufactured fashion items sold in (online) stores. So starting a virtual collection is very profitable. Zeeman wants to show that there is no point in paying so much money to wear your avatar.

Casper Figi, Responsible for brand strategy and campaigns at Zeeman: “ Avatar fashion is a form of self-expression and status. In fact, it is just like everyday life. However, when we see the amount spent in virtual stores of brands we sometimes think we are dreaming. With this campaign, we want to encourage young people, and often children, as well as their parents, to think and show that things can be different. It would be great if our campaign could be used to start a discussion. »