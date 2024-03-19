Young people in Cuba make fun of the authorities

Young Cubans filmed a hilarious video in which they imitate Cuban public works officials and demonstrate the state’s inefficiency in solving common, everyday problems.

In front of a street full of potholes, a young man in his role as an officer responds to another who impersonates a journalist to fix him, according to a video posted on TikTok.

“Everyone here knows that this street has been broken for years; but we are already working on it, thanks to the resources of MICONS (Ministry of Construction), thanks to the resources of EJT, thanks to the resources of the head of housing. Who is my friend and Thanks to the resources of those who got me the pin for my in-laws’ house,” he said in reference to corruption and influence on the island.

“Thanks also to the director of the asphalt plant, this work is scheduled to be completed in a period of more or less 4 years, because it is a 50 meter street, a difficult task, which may not seem like it. You, we are working on it, but It’s difficult because we’re blocked by the United States,” he continued to a group of neighborhood youths who couldn’t stop laughing.

He said that “Cuba is a strong country and we have the support of the youth, from the MTT, from the UJC, from the FMC, from the PCC, I don’t know. Look how happy and smiling the people here are. They give cold water and snacks to our workers. So brought cold water because there is no breakfast, but hey, we are working here proudly, because with this work we are going to advance the revolution,” he concluded.

Several forum members commented on the publication and agreed that “those of us who have lived the harsh reality of Cuban socialism understand the sarcasm” that it can do. It takes years to fix a pothole.

“That boy is a cracker and he has it good,” said another.