You’ll never guess what divides them!

Overwatch 2 players are divided over some of the game’s recent collaborations, which have seen Blizzard team up with Cowboy Bebop and, rather oddly, Porsche.

Collaborations have become one of the most reliable ways to generate excitement and create blockbuster skins in the gaming space. The meteoric success of Fortnite, Overwatch and other streaming games quickly followed suit.

Last year, Overwatch launched a collaboration with One Punch, which received generally positive reactions from players. But now, collaborations are increasing in frequency, and although there are always some IPs that are very popular with fans, certain choices confuse the community.

The announcement of the collaboration with Cowboy Bebop immediately received mostly positive reactions, with many players calling him a perfect fit for the game and as the hero of choice for the skins. It seems that crossover with anime is the best choice for Overwatch 2 audience.

However, the announcement of the collaboration with Porsche received a more mixed response.

“This is the Fortnite-ification of video gaming,” said one player. “Everyone everywhere is doing crossovers/collaborations. Even long-standing brands such as Magic: The Gathering are now scuttled. They have already done Lord of the Rings, Dr Who, Fallout and Warhammer 40K. It’s only a matter of time before Overwatch does the same.

“Crossbreeding pays big. Previous collab skins probably made them a lot more money than random skins from the store. Expect collaborations to grow exponentially in the next 1-2 years. »

Another player said: “The ‘crossover’ trend is so horrible because it’s all over the media. Even the music industry is currently addicted to it.

“Fortnite and its crossover felt like a big celebration, while Overwatch brings a low-key fart energy with expensive skins. »