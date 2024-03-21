You won’t get paid for 4 days and here’s why

Your bank transfer will soon be suspended for four days. So you will no longer be able to receive or send money during this period. The reason is very simple and it is not a technical phenomenon.

On March 21, Crédit Agricole faced a new outage in card payment blocking as well as access to the bank’s site and application for its customers. An incident that dates back to February, but the breakdown of BNP Paribas services also prevented individuals from using their bank cards.

Please note, in the coming days you will not be able to make bank transfers, but not because of a bug. We explain to you why, Starting next weekThis will be blocked for at least four days.

Here’s why a bank transfer won’t show up for four days

You may know that you cannot receive bank transfers on non-working days. in question, Target 2 payment systemUsed by banks in the European Union (EU) to transfer funds between them.

This does not work on weekends, which explains why your account may not be credited on Saturdays and Sundays. Besides a weekend stop, Target 2 also remains inactive on certain public holidays:

New Year’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Monday

May 1 (Labor Day)

Christmas day

26 December

Because of this you will not be able to receive bank transfers From March 29, Good Friday, to Monday April 1, the day after Easter. Good Friday is a public holiday in Alsace and Moselle as well as some European countries.

To maintain uniformity, Target 2, which moves 2,500 billion euros per day,So it stops from Good Friday to Easter Monday and starts again the following Tuesday. Money from transactions made before Thursday 28 March at the end of the afternoon in your account So just five days later, Tuesday will appear on April 2.

If you transfer between Thursday and Monday, the same item will not arrive until at least Tuesday. Consider this, especially if you usually get your paycheck between the end of the month and the beginning of the next.