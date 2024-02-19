You won’t believe this explosive mix of Skyrim and Ark in this hugely popular Steam game!

Hello gamers and fantasy fans! If you are passionate about both The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim And Ark: Survival EvolvedSo get ready to find out Day of the DragonA dragon survival game that is all the rage on Steam.

As reported by PCGamesN, Day of the Dragon There has been a huge increase in players since the release of its last update – so there’s really no better time to try out this little gem on PC. Developed by Beautiful Games, Day of the Dragon In early access since 2019. It’s an open-world survival game where you can either “dominate as one of the many species of dragon or unlock secrets to play as a giant elemental.”

No lovers Skyrim Will have to wait a little longer The Elder Scrolls VI. Update 1.0 has just launched, bringing a massive overhaul to the game with the biggest change being the move to Unreal Engine 5. This means better game optimization as well as graphical improvements. Additionally, the update adds two new dragons (Inferno Ravager and Biolumine), updated dragon textures, and updated textures throughout the game’s open world.

This is easily the most transformative update to hit the game so far. The studio’s hard work is already paying off Day of the Dragon It saw an increase in the number of players. The previous peak was in the game’s launch month of December 2019 with a peak of 2,490 players. In recent days, it has been replaced by a new peak of 3,357. It’s not on the same level as breakout hits Palworld And Infernal 2But it’s nice to see another title grow.

Day of the Dragon remains in early access. “Great game. Definitely worth the $20. The only downside is that they take time to grow. Other than that, it’s worth it,” one player wrote, while another added: “Awesome game to meet people and have a good time! If you like If you like dragons, I highly recommend this game.” Another game to add to the list of games to try?