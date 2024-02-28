You might have forgotten about this upcoming Assassin's Creed game... and yet it's making headlines again with a rumor that's bound to cause a reaction!

If Assassin’s Creed Mirage was a nice return to basics, Ubisoft was clear in not directly qualifying it as a major episode of the series. The next one should be Assassin’s Creed Red, but another one was also talked about a few months ago. Today, a new rumor is surfacing about the latter.

when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla At the time of its release and in the months that followed, it crushed everything in its path. Fans of the Assassin’s Creed license have had no choice but to be patient in recent years. Indeed, if the last major episode to date was still entitled to some DLC to extend its already busy lifespan, the next “real” episode of this iconic saga still hasn’t really revealed itself. Of course, the players were able to take advantage Assassin’s Creed Mirage A few months ago, but for all its merits, it was never intended to be as important an episode as the others.

As of today, we know that the next major opus of the Assassin’s Creed saga will be none other than that. Assassin’s Creed Red, which is still scheduled for release in the fiscal year from April 2024 to March 2025. However, more than a year ago, Ubisoft announced several projects at once. Of course there was between them Assassin’s Creed Mirage And Assassin’s Creed RedBut even that infinite (the license’s still highly mysterious central hub) and another currently codenamed game Assassin’s Creed Hexie. While Red still lacks real presentation, it’s Hexe that’s been the talk of the town lately.

Finally a protagonist for Assassin’s Creed Hexie?

It is by our colleagues Insider Gaming That we were able to learn a little more about Assassin’s Creed Hexie. Indeed, in an article published yesterday, we were able to find out some details about the service infinite which will serve as a “hub service” for the saga and which will be activated with the release of Assassin’s Creed Red. Fully integrated into the lore of the license, the latter will be used to add content we normally see in service games (battle pass, online cosmetics store, etc.) as well as to centralize all new titles of the saga and their DLC. . But in the middle of this article, Insider Gaming also tells us some details about Assassin’s Creed Hexie.

Indeed, according to him, Ubisoft’s future game will be an episode of Assassin’s Creed.Darkest ever” and will revert to a unique protagonist that the player cannot choose. While Odyssey and Valhalla actually gave the player the luxury of being able to choose the gender of their main character (and we should find this functionality in Assassin’s Creed Red whose two characters will be named Nao and Yasuke), Hence Assassin’s Creed Hexie will be the first major episode of the license that will force the player to play the role of a woman.. The latter will also be called Elsa For the moment, if we imagine that this kind of detail might change by the time the game is released.

A real win for many players who have been waiting for this day for some time. We also recall that the main character of Origins was originally supposed to be Amunet (Aya) before Ubisoft chose Baik, and both the canon versions of Odyssey and Valhalla adopted female versions of Cassandra and Eiver as main characters. So having a female protagonist was a long time desire of the developers, and information from Insider Gaming suggests that the latter should be offered in Assassin’s Creed Hexy. It must be said that this is not really surprising for a game that focuses on witches. It remains to be seen whether this information is true and whether it will remain until the official announcement of the first components of the game.