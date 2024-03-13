Xiaomi Removes This Popular Feature, GTA 5 Finally Lets You Drive This Vehicle, Recap

MIUI just saw one of its most interesting features disappear, GTA Online just received an update that allows you to make your dream come true, the green car insurance sticker will soon be removed, here’s the recap.

Xiaomi has just updated its MIUI overlay, but instead of adding new features, one of them has just disappeared. For its part, Rockstar just updated GTA 5 Online, and the new version finally allows you to drive one of the game’s most iconic vehicles. Finally, the government has announced the end of green sticker car insurance, and we already know when it will disappear. Well, here we go for a recap of the day Tuesday March 12, 2024.

Xiaomi stands out with its overlay feature

Probably following pressure from Google, Xiaomi has updated its MIUI overlay for smartphones and removed one of the most popular features: “play video sound with screen off”. As its name suggests, it allows you to listen to YouTube videos even in the background. However, this is also a key feature of YouTube Premium, and so we imagine it doesn’t please the American giant.

GTA 5 Online gets the much anticipated update

In GTA 5 Online, you can drive almost every vehicle in the game, except for the most iconic: the train. More than 11 years after the release of the game, Rockstar has finally released an update that finally allows you to take control of the machine and become a real train driver.

The green sticker on car insurance will soon disappear

You won’t have to put a green sticker on your windshield anytime soon, because now we know that from 1er Next April, auto insurance will use the new system. After this date, you will need to produce a brand new proof, called the Insured Vehicle Memo, which will replace the old green sticker.

