Xbox uses an external studio for its PlayStation and Nintendo ports Xbox

This week, Xbox finally lifted the curtain on the names of the games that will be available on competing consoles by the end of April. Although the announcements have finally calmed the minds of the Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo communities, many players are left wondering if the ports are developed in-house or outsourced.

Xbox brought in external studios for Grounded and Sea of ​​Thieves

Following the official release of Sea of ​​Thieves on PlayStation 5, Third Kind Games has confirmed that it is working with Rare to make this port possible. This isn’t the first time Xbox has called on this external studio, as the developer has helped significantly with the development of Forza Horizon 4 and currently Fable. Also, in 2022, “Blizzard called on a third type of games to work on different aspects of the game”.

On Forza Horizon 4, the studio was specifically “responsible for the game’s performance – ensuring 60 frames per second on Xbox – and providing development and optimization tools”.

As for Grounded, Obsidian Entertainment has tapped Double Eleven to bring the survival and miniatures crafting game to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Here too, this is a studio used to work with Xbox. He was significantly responsible for the Windows 10 version of the campaign and Crackdown 3’s Wrecking Zone online mode. He also created 4 biomes and characters for Minecraft Dungeons and is now envisioning “exciting challenges” for Fallout 76.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any information regarding Pentiment and Hi-Fi RUSH ports. The fact that Xbox outsources such projects should at least reassure the Xbox community, because in fact, it has nothing to lose.

For example, in the case of Grounded, the development team was able to focus on a variety of new content last year, including the latest Playgrounds mod. While the title was released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, it will also welcome its 1.4. Update

Finally, in the case of Sea of ​​Thieves, this port hasn’t stopped Rare from rolling out several new features and quality of life improvements in recent months. Season 11 also started on 23 January.

A reminder of Xbox games announced for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5

Grounded will be available on April 16 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Cross play between all these machines, Xbox and Steam will be supported.

Pentiment is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Hi-Fi RUSH will be available on PlayStation 5 from March 19.

Sea of ​​Thieves will be available on PlayStation 5 from April 30. Players can add it to their wishlist. It will support cross play between Xbox, PlayStation and Steam.

We are pleased to announce that we are working with an incredibly talented team @RareLtd To bring great success @SeaOfThieves On PlayStation® 5 in April! For more information about this exciting news, visit the official website: https://t.co/EE5xB4piai https://t.co/wOml97fVSR — Third Kind Games (@ThirdKindGames) February 22, 2024