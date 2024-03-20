Technology

Xbox players will lose their Microsoft Rewards series bonuses Xbox

In late 2023, a player from Brazil shared a message that appeared on the Microsoft Rewards app stating that it would no longer be supported on Xbox beginning in late November. Ultimately, this change is not yet effective, but will be in a few weeks.

Xbox players will lose their category bonuses

By going to the Microsoft Rewards app from your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, you’ll see a message explaining that a new rewards center is coming. It will bring together all the activities and offers.

The launch of this center in April 2024 will lead to the end of support for the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox. Thus, from April 15, the weekly activities and the series will come to an end, which obviously should not please those who have been striving to maintain the series for many months or even years.

Xbox, however, promises new activities and more ways to earn points. This new feature is part of a list of numerous changes made since last year.

If you’re not familiar with Microsoft Rewards, they’re points earned by searching Bing, taking quizzes, clicking links, completing quests, and more. They can then be converted into gift cards for use at the Microsoft Store and other partner brands. If you want to know more, don’t hesitate to check out our full article!

