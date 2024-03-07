Xbox Partner Preview Conference: Full rundown of 14 games presented | Xbox

After holding conferences dedicated to Xbox Developer_Direct in January and Age of Empires & Mythology in February, the manufacturer continued to pull out all the stops in March with another Xbox Partner Preview.

So we’ve prepared a complete summary of everything that was shown this evening. On the program, Kunitsu-gami: Path of the Goddess, Tales of Kenzera: Zou, The First Berserker: Khazan, from Game Pass and many more!

Kunitsu-gami: Path of the Goddess

Kunitsu-gami chronicles the epic clash between the spirit and mortal realms, as the villagers fight to purify the sacred mountain on which they live. Unholy creatures called the Damned, drawn by the desecration that has spread to the surrounding villages, have besieged the mountain. To purify the land and remove them, the spiritual guardian has to perform a purification ritual, but he needs a guide to open the way.

Release date: 2024

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Available day one in Xbox Game Pass

Frostpunk 2

Experience a city survival game 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard devastated the earth, transforming our world into a barren and hostile wasteland. In Frostpunk 2, you must face a deadly new threat: human nature and its insatiable thirst for power.

Release Date: July 25, 2024 (PC)

Platforms: PC and PC Game Pass and later on consoles

Tales of Kenzera: Zhou

A grieving young boy begins to read a Bantu story written by his dead father. Venture into the beautiful and dangerous land of Kenzera as Zhou, a young shaman who makes a deal with the Lord of Death to bring his Baba back from the darkness. Use your cosmic powers and emerging courage to progress through unknown mythical lands. Once full of life, Kenzera is now filled with the spirits of lost ancestors. As Zhou approaches his objective, he is confronted by three powerful men, terrifying, but strangely familiar. Will you enter the shaman’s dance?

Release Date: April 23, 2024

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC

First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action role-playing game. You will play as Khazan, the great general of the Pale Loss Empire, who escaped death and tries to find out the reasons for its downfall in order to take revenge on his enemies.

Release Date: Unknown

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Ava’s creatures

Creatures of Ava is a unique survival game that invites players to explore a world full of wild animals. These once peaceful creatures are now succumbing to an unknown infection that causes them to behave aggressively. Once healed, they form a unique bond that allows them to travel the planet and use their skills to solve its environmental problems. With non-violent combat mechanics designed to heal rather than defeat, and original flute tunes that players must play to tame creatures, the game emphasizes the nature of defense.

Unknown 9: Awareness

Are you willing to believe in the unknown? Be Aaron, embrace your strengths and pursue the truth.

Release date: Summer 2024

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Cleaning of hands

Infiltrate a city where religious magic and cursed artifacts separate those with power from those without. Sleight of Hand is a third-person action and stealth deckbuilder that will allow you to take down the coven of witches you’ve been running into.

Release date: 2025

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S and PC

Directly in Xbox Game Pass

The Alters

Explore an emotional sci-fi game featuring a unique blend of adventure, survival and crafting elements. Play as Jan Dolsky, an activist who creates different versions of himself to survive a planet where even the sun’s rays are deadly.

Release date: 2024

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Directly in Xbox Game Pass

Roblox: Griefville x Chucky

The world of horror meets gaming in GRIEFVILLE, where a new era of nightmares begins with the addition of Chuckie, the iconic doll.

Release Date: March 6, 2024

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC

The Sinking City 2

Sinking City 2 takes you on a terrifying Lovecraftian journey powered by Unreal Engine 5. Experience a blood-curd escape horror adventure, explore the flooded city of Arkham and battle cosmic monsters beyond comprehension.

Release date: 2025

Platforms: PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Final Fantasy XIV Online

A life-changing story awaits in Final Fantasy XIV Online! Play the open beta now and prepare for the game’s full release on March 21, 2024. Starter Edition will be available with the ultimate benefits of Game Pass! Claims will be made between March 21 and April 19, 2024.

Release Date: March 21, 2024

STALKER LEGENDS OF THE ZONE TRILOGY

Today, during our Xbox Partner Preview, GSC Game World surprised all Xbox gamers by launching the STALKER Legends of the Zone trilogy on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (via backward compatibility). In fact, it’s available today! Every element of the original games has been preserved and faithfully ported to console thanks to the passionate work of GSC Game World and its partners at Mataboo. This is a great opportunity for Xbox gamers to get a basic understanding of the STALKER universe before the launch of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which will arrive on Game Pass on September 5, 2024, its release date.

Release Date: March 6, 2024

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Monster Jam: Showdown

Fire up your engines and get ready to take on the most groundbreaking game of the year! Fire up your engines and get ready to compete in the most groundbreaking game of the year! #MonsterJamShowdown is coming in 2024!

Release date: 2024

Platforms: Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Reload Persona 3: Expansion Pass

She chose to live. Now he has to find the answer. Persona 3 Reload’s final chapter, Episode Ages – The Answer, will arrive in September 2024! Purchase the Expansion Pass on March 12 to unlock the first set of DLC.