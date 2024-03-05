Xbox Game Pass March 2024: Xbox Announces 4 New Games Including Controller Ultimate Edition

While Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun joined Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass this morning, Microsoft has just announced a new wave of games that will be joining the service over the next 15 days. We already knew that Lightyear Frontier, MLB The Show 24, Open Roads and Diablo IV would join the list, but PAW Patrol World – La Pat’Patroille, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Control Ultimate Edition and No More Heroes . Coming to advertise.

Below is the full list of games expected on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming in March. As always, this list will be updated as an official announcement is made from Microsoft.

You can also always find a list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games releasing in 2024 and beyond in our full article. It is also constantly updated as announcements are made.

List of Xbox Game Pass games for March 2024 (Console)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun – March 5

PAW Patrol World – La Pet’Patrolle – March 7

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – March 12

Control Ultimate Edition – March 13

No More Heroes 3 – March 14

Lightyear Frontier (Early Access) – March 19

MLB The Show March 24 – 19

Open Roads – March 28

Diablo IV – March 28

List of PC Game Pass games for March 2024 (PC).

List of Game Pass games for March 2024 (Cloud)