Technology

Xbox and PC Game Pass: February’s Last Game Available! | Xbox

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 49 1 minute read

As we approach March, one last game is coming to Xbox Game Pass in February. After the arrival of Indivisible yesterday, a new title joins the catalog today.

This is Space Engineers, a space management and survival game developed by Ken Software House. The game is available now and playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as in the cloud via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Remember that you can also find a list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games releasing in 2024 in our full article. As always, the supplement is as advertised.

Space Engineers (Cloud, Console and PC)

Space Engineers is an open-world sandbox game characterized by creativity and exploration.

Players build spaceships, space stations, planetary outposts of various sizes and uses, pilot ships, and travel through space to explore planets and collect resources to survive. With both crafting and survival modes, there’s no limit to what can be created, used, and explored. Space Engineers has a realistic volume-based physics engine: the entire game can be assembled, disassembled, damaged and destroyed.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 49 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

After PlayStation Portal, is Sony really back on the portable console market? It will finally be a reality!

4 weeks ago

Only a genius can find the umbrella hidden among the ostriches in 8 seconds! And you, you’re one of the elected officials?

January 27, 2024

Japan’s ‘Moon Sniper’ mission is preparing to land on the moon for the first time

January 19, 2024

Nintendo Switch Made a Kill in 2023, Looks Unstoppable While Waiting for Switch 2

January 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button