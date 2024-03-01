Xbox and PC Game Pass: February’s Last Game Available! | Xbox
As we approach March, one last game is coming to Xbox Game Pass in February. After the arrival of Indivisible yesterday, a new title joins the catalog today.
This is Space Engineers, a space management and survival game developed by Ken Software House. The game is available now and playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as in the cloud via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Remember that you can also find a list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games releasing in 2024 in our full article. As always, the supplement is as advertised.
Space Engineers (Cloud, Console and PC)
Space Engineers is an open-world sandbox game characterized by creativity and exploration.
Players build spaceships, space stations, planetary outposts of various sizes and uses, pilot ships, and travel through space to explore planets and collect resources to survive. With both crafting and survival modes, there’s no limit to what can be created, used, and explored. Space Engineers has a realistic volume-based physics engine: the entire game can be assembled, disassembled, damaged and destroyed.