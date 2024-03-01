Xbox and PC Game Pass: February’s Last Game Available! | Xbox

As we approach March, one last game is coming to Xbox Game Pass in February. After the arrival of Indivisible yesterday, a new title joins the catalog today.

This is Space Engineers, a space management and survival game developed by Ken Software House. The game is available now and playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as in the cloud via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Remember that you can also find a list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games releasing in 2024 in our full article. As always, the supplement is as advertised.

Space Engineers (Cloud, Console and PC)