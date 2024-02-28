Xbox and PC Game Pass: A new action-RPG is now available | Xbox

As we approach March, Xbox Game Pass welcomes its final games for February. After the arrival of Manager yesterday, a new game is joining the list today.

This is Unbreakable, an action-RPG from Lab Zero Games released in 2019. The game is available now and can be played on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as in the cloud via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Remember you can also find a list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games releasing in 2024 in our full article. As always, the supplement is as advertised.

Indivisible (Cloud, Console and PC)