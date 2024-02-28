Technology

Xbox and PC Game Pass: A new action-RPG is now available | Xbox

As we approach March, Xbox Game Pass welcomes its final games for February. After the arrival of Manager yesterday, a new game is joining the list today.

This is Unbreakable, an action-RPG from Lab Zero Games released in 2019. The game is available now and can be played on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as in the cloud via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Remember you can also find a list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass games releasing in 2024 in our full article. As always, the supplement is as advertised.

Indivisible (Cloud, Console and PC)

Indivisible is an action RPG/platform game with remarkable graphics and animations combined with unique real-time combat mechanics. Immerse yourself in a fantastic world filled with dozens of playable characters, let yourself be swept away by an incredibly rich storyline and discover gameplay that is easy to access but complex to master, all in an extraordinary quality that only Lab Zero Games has it! Discover the story of Anja, a reckless and slightly rebellious girl. Raised by her father in a rural suburb, she sees her life descend into chaos when she is attacked in her home and a mysterious power awakens within her.

