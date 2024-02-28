Xavi replied to LaPorta, a trend emerging for his future

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Earlier today, we learned that John Laporta and Rafa Yuste were trying to convince Xavi to reconsider his position and continue coaching FC Barcelona next season. Very close to his coach, the Barça president wants to continue the adventure with him. Despite everything, the 2010 world champion has always publicly announced that nothing, not even a final victory in La Liga or the Champions League, will change his mind. What Sport confirms again this Wednesday afternoon.

Xavi should take a year off!

Catalan media reports that the 43-year-old coach will not reconsider his decision and it has been confirmed that he thought about it for months with those around him. All of John Laporta’s efforts will be in vain when the former midfielder has already received numerous offers, notably from “five of the twenty best clubs in Europe”. But unless there is an irrefutable offer, Xavi will be keen to take a year off after a grueling stint in Catalonia.