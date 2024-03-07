Worst lie of the year? A streamer impersonates a blind speedrun on Monster Hunter World but betrays himself…

This streamer tried to fool everyone with a fake blind speedrun, but that was without the intervention of internet sleuths.

New entry in the “I stream a fake speedrun and lie to the entire community before being caught red-handed” series. An American streamer, Queen Ponzalot, decided to take on a dangerous challenge on her Twitch channel: Monster Hunter defeated Alatrion, one of the toughest bosses in the world, while blindfolded.Operated only by the sound of the game. A mission brilliantly accomplished, from which Queen Ponzalot constantly surprises herself, showing a surprised face with every victory and fingers that still tremble from all the stress endured in combat.

The player also knows Alatreon’s position to perfection and the exact position of its head to deliver the most powerful blows without needing to lock onto an enemy. She must have learned this mastery of terrain after defeating the demon more than 4000 times. This feat has garnered her fame on subreddits and some popular streamers happily share her videos, something she would quickly regret until she gained visibility. “There is a reason Daredevil is considered a superhero for his ability to detect objects by sound. This is because normal humans cannot do it efficiently or reliably“, recalls videographer Karl Jobst in an analysis video that has already garnered more than a million views.

Caught in the bag

Once more attentive viewers and blind speed running experts take some interest in Queen Ponzalot’s video, the verdict comes in very quickly: it will ultimately be the most ridiculous hoax in recent years. At first glance, it is difficult to notice the transparency of the delicate scarf that the streamer puts in front of his eyes before entering his game. And while everyone is tearing up the possibility of finding a monster using in-game audio, Carl Jobs has even more damning evidence of the fraud he faces: The player constantly has trouble accessing the game menu to use an item while tilting the camera, regularly before relocating it completely.. So try to move your game camera blindfolded and then put it in its proper place, the task is not easy. Also, the girl manages to survive a few attacks without making a sound, a feat that is nothing short of a miracle.

Days pass and Queen Ponzalot tries to blur the lines, using a more opaque blindfold (but too big for her face) and placing large sheets over her two computer screens, now visible on camera. But solid evidence is accumulating, prompting Karl Jobst to publish as well Another video On a more incriminating subject ever. On Reddit, no one will be fooled anymore and everyone has their own analysis: “Someone found a screenshot showing her third screen mirroring the Twitch chat on her phone (shown at 3:30pm in Carl’s video where she casually reads the chat, then pretends to read it on her other monitor).”“kingcronecker on youtube pointed out that you can also see the 3rd monitor stand in his keyboard camera. This is the LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor 27GR75Q“. The verdict is in: Queen Pwnzalot is a giant cheater. Her YouTube channel is now empty, her Twitter account has been deleted, and she has been inactive on Twitch for about ten days.