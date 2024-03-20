World of Warcraft takes inspiration from Fortnite in a new game mode

Blizzard’s venerable massively multiplayer online game, World of WarcraftIts new mode will draw inspiration from Epic Games’ competitive shooters.

This is a mod we didn’t expect. Blizzard Entertainment has just announced the arrival of the new “Plunderstorm” mode this Wednesday March 20, 2024. World of WarcraftWhich is very strongly motivated Fortnite.

60 players face off

And for good reason, this mode is “inspired by the battle royale genre”, the studio suggests. It will allow up to 60 players to fight until only one of them is left alive after a grueling battle. Each game should last between ten and fifteen minutes.

Concretely, the player will be transported to an area – Arathi Highlands, where he will need to level up to learn new techniques and spells to face other players, but computer-controlled enemies. Chests will also be scattered everywhere.

Above all, as Fortnite, the storm will gradually reduce the field of play, and therefore increase the probability of encountering opponents. One-player and two-player modes will be offered for a limited time. The main ones are special rewards, such as a parrot mount, a mascot and charms to personalize your characters in the game.

Embodied from the original game, it requires “no knowledge” of available classes and races World of Warcraft. Note, however, that a subscription is still required to access it.