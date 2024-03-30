Women are drinking more and more, a new study shows, with serious consequences for their health

According to a study published by Kaiser Permanente Northern California, the more women drink heavily, the greater their risk of developing coronary heart disease.

Alcohol abuse is dangerous to your health, and doctors show us this every day. Young and middle-aged women who drink an average of more than one alcoholic drink per day are more likely to develop heart disease than those who drink less, according to a new study from Kaiser Permanente Northern California.

50% increased risk of developing coronary heart disease

And for good reason, study participants who reported drinking eight or more alcoholic beverages per week 33 to 51% More likely to develop coronary heart disease. When women drink excessively – three alcoholic drinks per day – is 68% Those who drink in moderation are more likely to develop coronary heart disease, research says.

To conduct this study, the authors used data from 432,265 people aged 18 to 65 years. Of these, approximately 243,000 men and 189,000 women completed regular assessments between 2014 and 2015, in which they recorded their alcohol consumption. The researchers then looked at diagnoses of coronary heart disease in the participants over the next four years.

During this study period, 3,108 participants were diagnosed with coronary heart disease. High levels of alcohol consumption were associated with a higher incidence of coronary heart disease. Men and women who reported heavy episodic drinking or binge drinking were among those most at risk.

Women drink more and more

A statistic that is worrying, because in France, the share of women aged 35 to 55 who consumed alcohol daily in the last twelve months increased between 2017 and 2021, from 22.3% to 27.9%, confirms a study published by Santé Publique France. is Last January.

“ Alcohol consumption is increasing among young and middle-aged women because women may feel protected against heart disease until older, but this study shows that even in this age group Women who drink more than the recommended amount of one drink per day or tend to drink more are at increased risk of coronary heart disease. “, wrote Jamal Ranacardiologist at Permanente Medical Group and lead author of the study.

In January 2024, Mademoiselle meets two women who were formerly alcoholics and are now sober. Her candid testimony challenges many of the preconceived notions we have about female alcoholism.