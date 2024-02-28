without imminent risk of deportation

About half a million Cubans in the United States have deportation orders, almost all with I-220 A, though an expert recently told Miami media that does not mean they were in imminent danger of deportation, even though their cases are pending. .

According to lawyer Willie Allen, in a conversation with Marty Noticius, “The number of Cubans does not indicate that all orders are final…, such as deportation, but the number indicates the number of Cubans awaiting trial for political asylum.”

Allen added that “the standards for political asylum are very clear and the reality is that they are very difficult to achieve, especially when in custody and at borders.”

In addition, he mentioned that more than 900 thousand Cubans have arrived in the United States since 2017, and almost half of them are facing deportation proceedings. This clearly reflects the overload of the system and the difficulty involved in carrying out the deportation process.

Cubans in the United States with I-220A: Without Fear of Deportation Now



An immigration case specialist explained that most Cubans subject to this process are those who have a Form I-220A and have a slow path to legalization but ultimately good prospects.

Allen also made it clear that there is no danger that these 442,000 Cubans with pending asylum cases will be deported tomorrow. “If we talk about the actual figures, the number of citizens of the island due to credible fear or loss of political asylum cases is between 5,000 and 6,000 people,” he added.

“There are 265 thousand cases awaiting court in Miami, the vast majority of which are Cuban. Many of them will face trial in the near future, but not immediately. Some appointments are for the years 2026 and 2027,” the expert said.

The lawyer said the number of people deported to Mexico and then to their countries of origin is likely to increase in the near future. This would be because many immigrants would not be able to provide a detailed explanation of how they were persecuted in their places of origin.

Most Cubans would claim that it was because of their political opinion or because they didn’t agree with the system, but they would need to present concrete evidence to support their statements and many of them would not have that.



