“Without any sexual arousal”: A 17-year-old boy suffers from an erection for 18 hours

Before him, the link between this symptom and the disease had never been established.

A unique case.

A 17-year-old student was hospitalized for 5 days at the Department of Urology at the Yalgado Ouedraogo University Hospital Center in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The victim was a young man Severe dengue. As defined by the Pasteur Institute, “Dengue fever, also called tropical flu, is an infectious disease caused by a virus of the same name. This virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes of the genus Aedes. The incidence of dengue fever is currently increasing significantly, and remains the same today. The so-called In a series of re-emerging diseases..

“No Triggering Factor”

Distinctive sign: The patient suffered from erection For 18 hours straight. “Unprecedented Case” No Arterial priapism In a patient with dengue fever, however, until now, no link between the symptom and the disease has ever been established. According to the urofrance.org website, “Priapism is penile erection, which continues for more than 4 hours without any sexual stimulation”.

“For about 18 hours, he (the patient, editor’s note) had a mild, non-painful and continuous erection, which occurred spontaneously without any sexual stimulation, without any notion of trauma or any factor that prompted the healthcare team to take a urological opinion.”Report to doctors at sciencedirect.com. “Detumescence was completely achieved after 48 hours without after-effects. The patient was seen again at 6 months after 3 months and expressed no complaints”.