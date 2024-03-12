With the price halved, Xiaomi’s multifunction lamp becomes a must-have

We always need a flashlight somewhere. This is all the more necessary when the latter is both practical and affordable. This multifunction flashlight from Xiaomi proves it and goes from 59 euros to just 29 euros thanks to this offer.

there This is a connected flashlight, which, in addition to providing powerful lighting in dark environments, can serve as a distress beacon on the road if needed. Practical and essential (at least in your car), this object, as small as its price, is now offered at half price on the manufacturer’s website.

What can this flashlight from Xiaomi do?

Long distance light output

Activate distress signals

Magnetic connection

90 hours of battery life

Normally 59.99 euros, you can find it on sale for 29.99 euros on the brand’s website. You have to remember to place the lamp in the basket to see the correct price appear.

A compact, easy-to-use flashlight designed for safety

there

In a range of functions, the lamp can be magnetized to cars, supports and surfaces made of iron or nickel.

Long lasting lighting

It also has a 107° wide-angle rotation ring to precisely adjust lighting through the main lamp. Still in the safety department, it releases the seat belt via a micro blade at the end of the lamp as well as an ejection window breaker. In short, it can save your life in the event of a road accident.

The most important thing for an object that is to be in a secure place is its autonomy. On this, Xiaomi

Some links to this article are affiliates. We will explain everything here.

