Games

With the opening of iOS in alternative stores, Fortnite took off by surprise

Photo of Admin Admin56 mins ago
0 51 1 minute read

Gregoire Barbee

Subscribe to our new newsletter “La Lettre Cyber”.
Every Wednesday, our experts deliver the tech news you need to stay on course in an increasingly connected world. A free newsletter with analysis, practical advice and guides.

He is perhaps one of Apple’s staunchest opponents on the subject of the 30% tax imposed on application developers on iOS. Epic Games, the company that publishes the video game Fortnite, announced its intention to launch its own app store on the iPhone on social network X on January 25.

No date has been announced by the publisher regarding this return to Apple smartphones. In fact, since the summer of 2020, Fortnite was excluded from the app store of the Apple giant. Epic Games actually introduced an alternative payment method imposed by Apple in its game app on iOS. Players who chose this option received a discount on the cost of virtual items.

Interested in this item?

Don’t miss any of our content published daily – subscribe now 9.-CHF 1st month and access all our articles, files and analysis

Check out the offers

Good reasons to subscribe to Le Temps:

  • Consult all the unlimited content on the site and mobile app
  • Access the paper edition in digital version before 7 am.
  • Avail of exclusive privileges reserved for subscribers
  • Access the archives

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin56 mins ago
0 51 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Jack Black joins the cast of “Minecraft.”

January 25, 2024

A guide to the top champions to pick in League of Legends

January 5, 2024

Great news for the next title from the cult Rockstar license

January 16, 2024

Eagle-eyed GTA fans see Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter Egg in GTA 6 trailer; Check out what it is

January 12, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button