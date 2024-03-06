With the opening of iOS in alternative stores, Fortnite took off by surprise

Subscribe to our new newsletter “La Lettre Cyber”.

He is perhaps one of Apple’s staunchest opponents on the subject of the 30% tax imposed on application developers on iOS. Epic Games, the company that publishes the video game Fortnite, announced its intention to launch its own app store on the iPhone on social network X on January 25.

No date has been announced by the publisher regarding this return to Apple smartphones. In fact, since the summer of 2020, Fortnite was excluded from the app store of the Apple giant. Epic Games actually introduced an alternative payment method imposed by Apple in its game app on iOS. Players who chose this option received a discount on the cost of virtual items.