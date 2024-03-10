With its exceptional design, this smartphone aims to be the “ultimate” model

Honor will launch the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate in a few days. The maker has already revealed part of its original design.

While Honor launched its latest flagship in Europe last week, the Honor Magic 6 Pro, it looks like it won’t be the Chinese manufacturer’s most high-end model this year. Despite being rated 9/10 with particularly attractive features, the Honor Magic 6 Pro will be replaced by the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate next week.

Reported by the site 9to5GoogleHonor has in fact shared a teaser for the new smartphone on Weibo, titled “Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Edition» with date. It is in fact on March 18, at 7:30 pm Beijing time that the smartphone should be officially introduced in China.

a”The ultimate artistic masterpiece»

The accompanying teaser image shows a very large photo module at the back, though the lens appears to be invisible. We still don’t know if this is a visual style effect or if the smartphone would benefit, like the OnePlus Concept One, from a system that allows the photo lens to be hidden on the back. “This time, Honor Designers pushed design logic once again with a forward-thinking attitude and innovative spirit to present the ultimate artistic masterpiece with a unique outlook.», proudly announces Honor on the Chinese social network.

For the moment, we still don’t know what the features of this Honor Magic 6 Ultimate will be. However, given its name, we can expect the smartphone to be positioned even higher than the Magic 6 Pro. For example, beyond the integrated x2.5 telephoto lens in the Honor Magic 6 Pro, it wouldn’t be surprising if the smartphone would benefit from a more versatile zoom.

We have to wait a few more days to know more about the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate, its presentation is scheduled for March 18. Furthermore, Honor has only talked about the launch in China so far and it is unknown if the smartphone will be launched in the rest of the world and especially in France.