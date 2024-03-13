With its 210-minute battery life, this dream robot vacuum cleaner on sale will soon become a victim of its success.

necessary

Dreame L10s is a powerful, intelligent and versatile robot vacuum cleaner. Cdiscount offers this device in a pack with its self-cleaning support. On the online sales site, Dream’s high-end home appliance is on sale for less than 700 euros instead of 1,199 euros.



The Dreame L10s robot vacuum cleaner offers a power of 5,300 Pa which allows it to vacuum deeply. It is also able to moisten the floor thanks to its double rotating brush which exerts a pressure of 180 revolutions per minute. These characteristics can be improved on several levels depending on the cleanliness of your floor. Navigation with artificial intelligence ensures effective and efficient cleaning of the entire home. The L10s Ultra uses an RGB camera and 3D textured lights to scan and personalize cleaning strategies and automatically generate routes based on obstruction, floor and room type. You can control it with a dedicated app. The autonomy of this household device is 210 minutes, it is able to clean up to 200 m². Once the Dreame L10s robot vacuum completes its cleaning session, it automatically returns to its self-cleaning base to empty dust, giving you more flexibility.

Click here to avail Dreame L10s offer on Cdiscount

500 euros reduction on Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner at Cdiscount

At Cdiscount, the Dreame L10s Robot Vacuum Cleaner is discounted with its self-cleaning base. A discount of 500 euros allows you to buy a dream home appliance on sale for 699 euros instead of 1,199 euros. This offer is provided by a professional seller from the French Marketplace. Its average satisfaction rating is 4.63/5. The e-retailer offers you the option to pay for your purchase up to 4 times for free if you wish. The item is delivered directly to your home in just a few days and the shipping cost is free. You also have the option of getting your old product back for free if you request it in advance from Cdiscount. On merchant sites, you can find many devices from major brands at low prices. The offer covers home appliances as well as urban mobility, home automation and gaming.

Click here to avail Dreame L10s offer on Cdiscount

>> Also Read: Without warning, DeLonghi slashed the price of its bean-to-cup coffee machine this Sunday

Prices quoted are indicative and subject to change. LaDepeche.fr may receive a commission in the event of a purchase on the partner site.