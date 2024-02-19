With a ton of new leaks revealed, Rockstar will be biting its fingers

A ton of new leaks have just been revealed regarding the story, gameplay, or new content GTA VI. He is a rockstar who is not going to be happy.

What we know so far GTA VI?

After years of waiting for scraps of information from Rockstar, GTA VI was last introduced in December by First trailer. It was enough to set the web ablaze. Enthusiasts rushed to dissect each sequence to gush over the content of what promises to be the game of the decade.

The New York studio is doing its best to keep her baby under wraps, but that’s regardless of her hard work. Liqueurs and others Internal More or less aware of the video game industry, which has been the source of many leaks in the past. We know that by now The action will take place in Vice City 2.0that the game will take Jason and Lucia, a couple inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, as the main characters, that the search index will be renovated, or that it will be possible to sleep by holding the L3 key (useful for shootouts).

Gameplay, Story, Content, New leak main

Rebel today with A new leak released by the developer on (formerly Twitter). In some posts, the author details new elements related to gameplay or story. Thus we learn that Jason and Lucia stay in the same house before regularly changing their place of residence throughout the story, no doubt to escape their pursuers, as in the previous opus. According to leak, The story will start with a new heist missionAs was the case in GTA V

About the contents of the title, it is mentioned that GTA 6 There will be licensed games that will be integrated The smallest gamesLike tennis, basketball, golf or even – and for the first time – a mini fishing game.

On the gameplay side, it will be possible to go to the police (information mentioned earlier). other side, A tracking system Will highlight objects and targets, such as search system and Tracking vehicles and animals. “Entering a vehicle adds it to your search list, and searching for vehicles unlocks new modifications.”

In short, this is enough to keep license fans guessing. Let’s remember that GTA 6 Will release in 2025. Rockstar announced the release window for its title game at the end of the first trailer. On the other hand, we still have, for the moment No details on release date. Rockstar will no doubt want to give the option to adjust its approach in view of potential setbacks in finalizing development. To begin with, GTA VI Launching exclusively on PS5 and Xbox series in 2025.