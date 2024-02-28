With a minimum wage, it is in this city that you can buy the largest housing

When the real estate market is in crisis, is it possible to buy an apartment or house while on minimum wage? This is the case in some French cities. One in particular you can afford even 70 m²!

Its promise France of Owners Will it come true one day? It’s not a win… While banks are still turning down tons of loan applications, despite a significant decline in housing affordability contributions from buyers, it’s hard to imagine yourself as an owner when you’re not making a good living.

However, in some towns in France – and not just in the depths of the countryside, where there are only cows but no work – shopping can be considered at that time. Earns only minimum wage ! But, with 1398 euros in the account every month, you shouldn’t expect to be able to afford a palace. On the other hand, there is nothing to be ashamed of: it is possible to buy housing up to 70 m², either a large T2 or a small T3; So even with a dependent child, it is possible.

This is not done without any conditions, as you can imagine. At a minimum, you need to have a deposit of 10% of the value of the property you fall in love with and want to get a loan for. Why 10% personal contribution? According to capital city And Pretto – brokerage service – this amount includes guarantee costs and notary fees. By saving a little money, a person on the minimum wage can count on borrowing a little more than 90,000 euros with payments over 25 years at a rate of 4.2%. Recently, the best rate borrowers could hope to get was a 25-year loan of 3.7%.

Available for less than 100,000 euros, where can you buy a suitable accommodation – pay attention to the DPE note, which is a source of negotiation on the sale price – and it is not too small? No need to think about Paris, you won’t even have a good room, in the south of France, like Nice, where you will have the best mini studio! On the other hand, according to the table established by our colleagues, you can consider buying 54 m² in Angouleme, 55m² in Limoges or a more spacious 68m² in Saint-Etienne.

But then which French city offers the possibility to afford a particularly large property for someone paying the minimum wage? To do this, go to the east of the country! It is definitely the city of Mulhouse that takes the prize. Indeed, this flagship city of Alsace allows a minimum wage earner to consider buying a 70 m² property. All you have to do is visit the banks.