Windows 11 and Android apps: That’s the end

Microsoft has announced the end of support for WSA, a tool that allows Android apps to run on Windows 11. Fortunately, there are alternatives.

Since its launch, Windows 11 has offered a particularly interesting feature: the ability to install Android applications directly on the operating system. This feature, made possible by the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), has opened up new possibilities for Windows users, allowing them to access a wide range of applications. Additionally, Microsoft has also signed a partnership with Amazon to leverage its in-house app store.

The Windows Subsystem for Android is a runtime environment that allows Android applications to run on Windows, by translating Android API calls into equivalent calls to Windows APIs. This allows Android apps to run seamlessly on Windows, without requiring significant changes from app developers.

Abandonment of Windows Subsystem for Android

however, Microsoft announced the end of support for the Windows Subsystem for Android. In a document for developers, the company said that the Amazon AppStore and all WSA-based apps and games will no longer be supported on Windows. From March 5, 2025.

Until then, technical support will remain available to customers. Customers who installed Amazon Appstore or Android applications prior to March 5, 2024, will continue to have access to these applications until the opt-out date. Microsoft also said that users who already have Android apps installed will be able to continue using them even after the deprecation date. However, users who want to install new Android apps after March 5, 2025 will not be able to do so.

Reasons behind this decision

Microsoft’s decision to remove the Windows subsystem for Android is likely due to lack of usage. Android apps are underutilized on Windows, especially with the lack of appeal of Windows tablets. Additionally, Windows Subsystem for Android is always considered an experimental feature.

Fortunately, there will always be ways to use Android apps on Windows. Some third-party tools allow you to run Android apps on Windows. For example, BlueStacks is one of the most popular Android emulators for Windows. It allows users to run Android apps and games on their Windows computer with full support for mouse, keyboard and gamepad. NoxPlayer is another popular Android emulator for Windows similar to MEmu. So you have choices.