Will the small pension increase?

With the 2 billion euro surplus that the Agric-Arco regime should achieve with the pension reform, the government wants to relieve them by increasing small pensions. It has already been under consideration by the government for several months.

Indeed, the government with the additional two billion euros received with the pension reform Minimum contribution (Mico) for relief of small pension from AGIRK-RCO scheme. However, a proposal does not seem to have been shared by the social partners, the managers of the supplementary pension scheme. This is the fact in an interview given to the site by CGT member Regis Mezasalma. capital city.

” The government, through the Minister of Labor at the time, Olivier Dussopt, strongly implied that it wanted financial compensation over what the pension reform would bring to Egirc-Arco. He requested to participate in the supplementary pension scheme For reassessment of minimum contribution amountMiko, which is provided by the amendment », said Regis Mezasalima. However, the agreement signed last October by the social partners ” (a) Establish a working group to reflect on solidarity mechanisms to form former private sector employees who earn low incomes. We are discussing it », explained the trade unionist.

For the CGT representative, “ If the general system wants to save, the only solution is to ensure that retirees receive high enough pensions that they are not the least contributors. To achieve this, Regis Mezzasalima proposes “ Consider situations of uncertainty, for example by giving extra points to workers on short contracts, temporary workers or seasonal workers to prevent them from losing rights during their idle periods. », he detailed during his exchange with capital city.

What changes for Agirc-Arrco retirement from March

While waiting for concrete answers, which should result from the upcoming meetings between the government and the social partners managing the Agirc-Arrco supplementary pension scheme, the latter’s beneficiaries are affected by the change that will take effect from March. Indeed, with the revaluation of the Generalized Social Contribution (CSG) rate, some pensions will be revised upwards, while others will be reduced. So it is necessary to know what is the CSG rate of the taxpayer in 2024.