Will the Kratos skin make a comeback in the game?

According to a Fortnite leaker, the famous skin may return to Battle Royale. This is Kratos.

Here is some news that will make everyone happy. Be it Fortnite fans or God of War fans. Given that The Kratos skin is about to make its return According to information from a video game leaker.

Skins in Chaos

If you’ve never played Epic Games’ battle royale, you’re wondering how this news can be satisfying. And yet, she really is. Because even though The skin doesn’t change anything in the way you playIt remains very popular among players.

Because yes, let it be said, There is a different outfitt will not make you more powerful than the one offered at the start of Fortnite. indeed, Skin is nothing but a garmentAllows you to change your character’s appearance.

It is true that some bring different gameplay. In particular, skins featuring images from the Dragon Ball universe have seen the light of day. But know that this Will not help you gain health, shieldOr talent no longer.

Despite everything, battle royale players sometimes stay on the title for hours To collect enough v-bucks To buy the hottest skin of the moment. This has also created a lot of problems among youngsters, who don’t hesitate to make microtransactions with their parents’ credit cards.

In fact, it’s good to remember that Fortnite is intended for adults after all. And that micro-transaction director should be done by an adult, not a child or teenager. It is because of this problem that Epic Games has faced many problems.

As a reminder, the game was banned from iOS due to concerns in this category. If you want to know more about the feud between iOS and Fortnite, nothing could be simpler Just click here Take a look at the article we have dedicated.

The Kratos Shop section was just read which means he is likely to return to the Item Shop soon! Reminder that Atreus was also rumored to be added this season, however this is unconfirmed. pic.twitter.com/KqEujm0NDC — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 25, 2024

Kratos returns to Fortnite

Now let’s talk about the skin players are waiting for. And even more so because an insider reportedly dropped the bomb Our colleagues at Gamerant. In fact the media has reported it That gaming expert has seen important information.

This is iFireMonkey. And according to his words are preparing for Epic Games To relaunch the very popular skin in Fortnite And in the Lord of War universe. Given that it will be the main character’s costume. Namely, the man who defies the gods: Kratos.

According to insiders, the studio will try to revive the legendary collaboration between the God of War series; “Bringing Kratos back into the game. Kratos is part of Fortnite’s Gaming Legends skin series, which debuts during Chapter 2: Season 5 in 2020. .

Very quickly, the hero became the legendary God of War skin. With a “A total of 33 different appearances in the Fortnite Item Shop. unfortunately, Kratos is no longer available as of March 2021″ .

But according to iFireMonkey, The section of the store where Kratos is located Just updated. If this is not available, this bodes well for the future. And why not, possible returns!

