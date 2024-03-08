Will property taxes increase in 2024?

Property taxes will increase by at least 4% in 2024

Property taxes have increased +26.5% in ten years.And property owners won’t be spared the new increase for the year 2024. Although there is less dizziness compared to the previous year, Its minimum increase was set at +4% by the state due to revaluation of cadastral rental values.. However, we must not forget that the mayor has the possibility to choose the rate of this property tax increase himself. With the abolition of the housing tax for principal residences in January 2023, municipalities are looking for new sources of revenue.

It is therefore very likely that a large number of municipalities will choose a rate higher than 4%. In fact, theThe year 2024 will apparently be the last chance for municipalities to raise these local taxes before the 2026 municipal elections. So property owners should expect the worst. As a reminder, and for example, the mayor of Paris, despite his promises, increased the property tax by +62% in 2023, which was a real cold shower for the owners of Paris.

Various municipal preferences

Between 2022 and 2024, property taxes increased by an average of 15%.And many municipalities have already announced significant increases. ” We didn’t move last year, but we can’t do it now. We have budget constraints, including a lot of public equipment to operate » Philippe Laurent, Mayor of Seaux (Hautes-de-Seine), explains to our colleagues capital city. In Vambrechis, for example, property tax will increase by 5.7 points from 46.3% to 52%, which corresponds to an increase of about 115 euros. Nancy, for her part, has already voted for an increase of 50 euros. Other cities such as Saint-André and Feches-Thumsnil have also chosen not to change their tax rates.

For the year 2023, 35 of the 200 largest French municipalities have chosen to increase this property tax. Property owners will have to wait until the end of March to find out which sauce they will be served, a month during which the municipal council will vote on their budget.



